Tuesday’s Vital Data: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) and Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (VRX)

U.S. stock futures are mixed heading into the last day of February, as Wall Street prepares for President Donald Trump’s address to Congress later tonight. Trump is expected to address a wide range of topics, including his tax plan, health care and infrastructure spending. The speech has the potential to make or break the “Trump trade,” with the Dow Jones Industrial Average already sitting on a record run of 12 straight all-time high closes in a row.

Against this backdrop, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average are flat, while S&P 500 futures are down 0.08% and Nasdaq-100 futures are up 0.02%.

On the options front, Monday’s volume was anemic, as only about 13.5 million calls and 11.5 million puts changed hands. Turning to the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio whipsawed to 0.62 from Friday’s perch at 0.72, sending the 10-day moving average down a notch to 0.60.

Turning to Monday’s volume leaders, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) surged more than 7.7% amid strong call options activity amid rising hype for its Ryzen CPU release and reports that Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) was cutting prices across the board. Elsewhere, Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ ) saw unusual options activity as speculation that Kraft Heinz Foods Co (NYSE: HNZ ) could target the company for acquisition. Finally, Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX ) saw mixed speculation ahead of this morning’s quarterly report.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

I expected AMD stock to take off, but I didn’t expect the hype surrounding Ryzen to hit the shares so quickly. The official gag order on Ryzen reviews will be lifted later this week, but unofficial benchmark testing and additional information is already hitting the major tech new sites.

What’s more, Intel is apparently getting really worried. The company typically flexes its industry muscles by dealing in production and supplier channel deals, saving product pricing cuts for last. But, reports are emerging across the internet that Intel is already slashing prices across the board on its i7 chips in anticipation for Ryzen’s release.

And AMD options traders smell blood in the water. On Monday, more than 672,000 contracts traded on AMD stock, with calls gobbling up a near-term high 67% of the day’s take. Looking out to the March series, call trades are tiering up, with 21,000 contracts at the $14 strike, 14,000 at the $15 strike and another 5,000 at the $16 strike.

After yesterday’s rally to a nine-year high, all but the $16 strike call are now trading in the money. That March $15/$16 bull call spread I suggested yesterday is looking pretty solid right now.

