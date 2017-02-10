7 Stocks to Buy for the Future of TV

Back when I was a kid, a half-century ago, most people saw only three TV networks — CBS, NBC and ABC.

If you’re old enough to remember the DuMont network, please check out my recent gallery on dividend stocks that provide solid retirement income. If you think of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA ) as the fourth network, read on.

A quarter-century ago, when my children were small, a host of cable networks rose to challenge the broadcast networks for viewers. It was the age of “57 channels and nothing on” with ESPN, the USA Network, CNN, the Weather Channel and the Food Network all having their heyday.

Over time, the broadcasters bought out most of the new operators, sometimes after being bought themselves. CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS ) now owns Showtime and the Smithsonian Network. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA ), the parent of NBC, owns all or part of a dozen networks, including CNBC, Syfy and USA. Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ), the parent of ABC, owns ESPN, the biggest franchise of all, and the Disney networks. And Fox, which grew up in this era, has clones for nearly all of them.

But in the 2010s, a new force has arisen to challenge the network owners, a force they will find difficult to compete with and almost impossible to buy.

That force is streaming services, which deliver their shows to your TV, over the internet through plug-in dongles rather than set-top boxes — unless you prefer viewing on a PC, tablet or phone. These offer all the entertainment a TV zombie might ever need, and the services can cost less than $10 per month, much less than a cable service. They don’t have schedules, so you watch what you want to watch, when you want to watch it.

Streaming through the internet is the future of TV, and we are just at its dawn. It’s still unclear how we will discover shows, how we will interface with what we want to watch or how much we’ll eventually pay for the privilege of watching. But cable, at least as we knew it, is drifting away, as broadcast television previously drifted away. It will continue to exist, as broadcasting does, just in a smaller, truncated form.

What is the future of live events in the new world? Is TV even going to remain a one-way, passive medium? We don’t know.

In addition to being better, and cheaper, for viewers, the new TV environment right now looks great for entertainers and show producers, who suddenly have a host of new options on where and how to sell their wares, which they’re using to gain new creative freedom if not new wealth.

But the new media landscape is a lot less stable than the old one and, given the wealth of choices available, it may prove much less lucrative for stars, writers and producers.

Just a few years into the new era, moreover, it’s apparent that the new streaming companies are big enough to regard the cable networks’ owners as minnows. This is not a problem the networks can buy their way out of, as they bought out of cable.

Your mission, as an investor, is to examine the new TV stocks and decide whether to invest your money in them. And along the way, you will be buying a lot more than TV.

