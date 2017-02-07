Twitter Inc (TWTR) Stock May Get Snapped After Earnings

Investors have been getting bullish with Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ), as the stock has climbed about 13% so far on the year. As usual, there have been the various buyout rumors, which have probably accounted for quite a bit of the gain.

Yet might all this be another example of over eagerness with Twitter stock? Perhaps there will just be more disappointment when the company reports its earnings on Thursday?

Well, the good news is that the bar is not set too high. The Street is expecting for Twitter earnings to come to 12 cents a share (on an adjusted basis) and revenues to hit $740.1 million.

By comparison, last year the company reported profits of 16 cents a share and a top-line of $710 million.

In other words, the consensus is for the revenues to grow by a mere 4.2%, which would represent the slowest ramp since TWTR became a public company. To put this into perspective, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) generated a massive $8.6 billion in revenues in Q4, up a sizzling 53%. So is it any wonder that Twitter stock has been mostly a bad investment?

Of course not.

Now, in terms of the quarter, TWTR stock could benefit from some catalysts. Some of those include the impact of the holiday season as well as the wild presidential election and the live-streaming of NFL games.

But such things will likely be temporary for Twitter stock. The fact is that the lackluster user growth will probably continue to weigh on the company. For example, Cantor’s Youssef Squali is forecasting only a 2 million net monthly active user increase in the base to 319 million, up 4.6%. This would be roughly the same as Q3’s growth rate.

But none of this should be a surprise. TWTR has been beset with frequent turnover in the executive ranks. It also does not help that the CEO, Jack Dorsey, spends time as the head of Square Inc (NYSE: SQ ).

Hey, do Zuckerberg or Snap’s Evan Spiegel side gigs? No, because they realize that the online world is brutally competitive.

