Uber Sexism Claims to Be Investigated by Eric Holder

Uber sexism claims will be investigated by US Attorney General Eric Holder.

Many of the company’s online reviews on what it’s like to work at the transportation services corporation note that there have been multiple instances of privacy violations or serious harassment situations that have been reported to human resources, but the department has failed to address or follow up on.

Some of the reviews condemning the “frat culture” or “bro culture” that exists in Uber were written by senior researchers and senior software engineers who mention just how difficult it is for women to move on up the ranks.

Additionally, they mentioned that women need to be prepared to be aggressive to do well at the company. Some mentioned that the sexism inherent within Uber exists all the way up to senior engineers and management, as well as the CEO.

Holder will be in charge of carrying out an investigation, according to a memo sent to employees on Monday. Uber will also be expected to publish its internal diversity numbers in order to comply with the same move that other Silicon Valley giants have made.

CEO Travis Kalanick issued a statement noting that he believes in having a workplace where there is a deep sense of justice in what Uber does. “It is my number one priority that we come through this a better organization, where we live our values and fight for and support those who experience injustice.”