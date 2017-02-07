Under Armour Inc (UA) Bit Off Way More Than It Can Chew

Super Bowl LI will unarguably go down as the greatest championship game in the NFL’s storied history. Down by 25 points late in the third quarter, things looked awfully grim for the New England Patriots. Their opponent, the Atlanta Falcons, simply looked younger, faster and hungrier, yet the Patriots dug deep. With a few lucky breaks, and an improbable comeback rally, the Patriots took home their fifth world title. Somewhere out there, the executives of Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA , NYSE: UAA ) took notes.

It’s not just for the fact that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is under their sponsorship payroll, although it definitely helps.

With the victory, Brady has five Lombardi trophies to his name — a first for a starting quarterback. Before the Super Bowl, Brady had already established himself as the best the game has ever produced. Now, there is no question. He’s the “GOAT” — the greatest of all time. The question for Under Armour investors is will that matter for UA stock?

In short, no. The Patriots showed a lot of heart and a lot of guts. Undoubtedly, this game will be referenced indefinitely by life coaches and “rah rah” corporate seminars. It was the movie Rudy but in real time. Unfortunately, none of the lessons of Super Bowl LI are applicable to Under Armour. The markets don’t care about heart — they care about performance. And that’s exactly where UA stock falls short.

UA Stock Bit Off More Than It Could Chew

As things stand now, UAA is down nearly 28% year-to-date. That’s the kind of horrific pain that was years in the making, and may take years to resolve. The common mistake is to assume that something just didn’t go right for UA stock. But the signs were evident if you cared to look.

Back in the spring of 2016, I was worried about the ability of UAA to hang with the established names in the business, Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE ) and Adidas AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ADDYY ). Under Armour was pushing an aggressive campaign for world dominance. They signed on big names like Brady. They also made significant inroads into that other football — the English Premiere League.

This was all wonderful except that sports sponsorships were getting way out of hand. If Adidas had to monitor its spending so as to not get out control, how much more so should UAA? When you pull up the fundamentals for UA stock, and compare them to the big boys, it’s not even close. They have significantly more leverage than Under Armour. It’s sort of like Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN ) challenging Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) in the e-commerce sphere.

This is one of the reasons why the bankruptcy of Sports Authority hurts so much for UA stock. Sure, the sting goes around the board. However, UAA has substantially fewer resources to buffer the body blows. They needed Sports Authority. That much is evident when you look at Under Armour’s revenue growth. Sales are growing, yes, but at a decimated rate. With the apparel maker putting so much on the line with endorsement deals, UA stock needs phenomenal numbers. Instead, they put up an “okay” performance.

