Under Armour Inc (UAA) Stock’s Slowing Growth Overshadowed by Trump Controversy

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA , NYSE: UA ) found itself in the middle of a controversy last week involving President Donald Trump. While many companies find themselves on the defensive when Donald Trump tweets or calls them out publicly, it was actually Under Armour’s own comments that found the company being boycotted and questioned by their own endorsed athletes. Several apologies have come from UAA, but the damage may be too great to overcome.

February should have been a good month for Under Armour. After all, the apparel company found itself some free advertising and publicity via Super Bowl LI — Super Bowl MVP winner Tom Brady is an Under Armour endorsee.

Under Armour also found themselves in a Super Bowl commercial featuring Cam Newton for Buick, without needing to shell out the $5 million cost for the ad. Instead, Under Armour was found calling several of its other endorsed stars to apologize and play clean-up.

How UAA Stock Got in Hot Water

UAA founder Kevin Plank found himself on a business committee with President Donald Trump. The committee, which also included executives from Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW ), Dell, Dow Chemical Co (NYSE: DOW ), Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ ), Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT ) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) discussed business and manufacturing with the recently sworn in president.

It was that relationship that led Plank to imply support for Trump while appearing on CNBC’s “Fast Money Halftime Report.” Plank said, “such a pro-business president is something that’s a real asset to this country.”

One of the best things for Under Armour has been its relationship with NBA superstar Stephen Curry. Under Armour signed Curry at an early mark and has been able to keep him signed despite advances from rival Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE ). Curry was perhaps the most upset about this comment from Plank. When asked about it, Curry said, “I agree with that description, if you remove the et from asset.”

Other endorsees The Rock and Misty Copeland also spoke out against Plank’s comments. Curry retweeted a post from The Rock that said he was committed to the people and that a company didn’t define him.

Losing Curry would have been a huge blow for UAA stock and luckily it appears that it did not come to that. Curry is signed with Under Armour through 2024, which is also good news, since this could be the sign of the NBA superstar looking elsewhere due to personal beliefs. Curry said in an interview, “no amount of money, there is no platform I wouldn’t up off if it wasn’t in line with who I am.”

Behind Stephen Curry, Under Armour saw its shoe sales hit $1 billion for the first time in the last fiscal year.

What followed after Curry and other endorsees spoke out was panic mode by Under Armour. A full-page ad was taken out in the local newspaper, the company released a statement and finally Plank clarified his comments. Under Armour reminded investors and customers that they “engage in policy, not politics.” Under Armour also said “diversity is our strength.” Plank’s open letter opposed the travel ban Trump had put in place and stated “immigration is a source of strength.”

