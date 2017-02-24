United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Stock Is Just Dying to Take Flight

Several airline stocks that look interesting based on their charts, but there is one that particularly looks interesting to me as an options trader. That stock is United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL ).

Maybe I’m biased on UAL stock because I just booked a flight from Chicago to Miami on United. Or maybe it’s just that airlines — including American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL ) and Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL ) — have made double-digit gains since the beginning of November. There are several possible reasons behind this, including President Donald Trump promising to upgrade the air traffic control system and recent interest in the airlines from Warren Buffett.

For those reasons and more, I like United stock, particularly via the trade idea below.

The Trade Setup

The rationale: Taking a look at the chart below, United shares moved higher throughout the month of November before settling in and trading between about $70 and $76 since the beginning of December.



In addition, UAL stock has made several attempts to move through the $76 level, including several times this week. So far it has not been able to do so.

I will be keeping an eye out for it in case it does for a bullish directional trade.

How to Trade UAL Stock Here

The trade: Sell the UAL Mar $68/$70 put credit spread (selling the Mar $70 put and buying the $68 put) for 30 cents or better.

The strategy: The maximum potential profit for this trade is 30 cents if UAL stock is trading at or above $70 at Mar expiration. The maximum loss is $1.70 ($2 – $0.30) or whatever credit was received for the spread if UAL stock is trading at or below $70 at Mar expiration. Breakeven is $69.70 at expiration based on a 30-cent credit.

