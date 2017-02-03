Is Volatile Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (VRX) Stock a Bear’s Dream?

It’s hard to believe that shares in Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX ) traded just shy of $300 as recently as August 2015. Following a 4.2% rally yesterday, on no discernible news, VRX stock closed at $14.31 — a 94% decline from those lofty August highs. As we know now, Valeant was plagued by financial mismanagement and a preponderance of debt, and it’s not out of the doghouse on that latter point just yet.

So, when the company announced earlier this week that it was releasing its fourth-quarter earnings report on Feb. 28, a bullish earnings play was not the first thing to pop into my mind. In fact, if the shares continue their current rally heading into the report VRX stock may be an excellent bear play.

Checking in with earnings expectations, Wall Street is looking for fourth-quarter earnings to plunge from $2.50 per share a year ago to just $1.21 per share in the most recent quarter. Additionally, revenue is seen dropping 16.1% year-over-year to just $2.34 billion.

But guidance could be the real key here, and with several of Valeant’s key patents expiring this year, the outlook may be grim.

Turning to the sentiment backdrop, there aren’t many bulls backing VRX stock at the moment.

Starting with the brokerage community, Zacks data reveals that only two of the 14 analysts following VRX stock rate it a “buy” or better. However, the 12-month price target for Valeant rests at $23.87 — a premium of about 66% to yesterday’s close! There is clearly additional room for target cuts on Valeant, which may be the case if guidance comes in below expectations.

Elsewhere, short sellers have been loading up on VRX stock recently. During the most recent reporting period, the number of shares sold short jumped 5% to 30.4 million shares. As a result, 19.6% of VRX stock’s total float, or shares available for public trading, is now sold short.

Next Page