Valentine’s Day 2017: 6 Love Poems

Valentine’s Day 2017 is only a few days away.

In honor of the day of love and friendship that has been bestowed upon us by Saint Valentine and Cupid, we have compiled some of the best love poems out there. These are all featured in images that you can share online via social media.

However, we are sharing this so you can find that person who makes your heart tick, and read this aloud to them. If you’re feeling especially shy, send it via text or give it to them in person.

Or even better, write your own poem and pass it along. If you can’t come up with anything on the spot, choose one of these and use it. Let us know how V-Day goes for you.