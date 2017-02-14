Valentine’s Day Deal: Hooters Offering Free Wings to Singles

Valentine’s Day at Hooters will be quite special for a certain group of people who often feel like they get the short end of the stick during the holiday.

February 14 is a day of love where you get to spend all day spoiling your significant other and yourself because it’s socially acceptable. However, some of us don’t necessarily have a special someone to spend the day with, making life especially difficult on the winter holiday.

And some of us recently went through a breakup, which makes Valentine’s Day especially painful, but Hooters has found a way to remedy this situation. The restaurant is cashing in on those who are heartbroken by giving away free wings to those who recently saw a relationship end.

The promotion is called “Shred Your Ex” and you can access it by clicking this link. The site will ask you a series of questions, including asking how long you were together, giving you the options of days, weeks, months or years.

You will then have to share with Hooters how your breakup occurred, whether it was in person, via text on a phone call or via ghosting. You will then answer how long it has been since the breakup and whether you are a guy or a girl.

Then you get to upload a picture of your ex and shred it, burn it, bury it or dart it, and Hooters will recommend one of these for you to use. The restaurant then gives you a coupon you can use to get 10 free wings if you buy 10 wings.

