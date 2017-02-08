5 Valentine’s Day Poems for Him

Most love poems are written for women, but there are plenty of Valentine’s Day poems for him that you should check out if you’re low on ideas.

We are less than a week for the most important day for love that this country and the rest of the world has to offer. Many believe that the key to a man’s heart is food, and while a nice, home-cooked meal may hit the spot for many, don’t be afraid to go the extra mile.

There are men who are afraid to open up, but deep down inside, they love it when a woman or a man shares some literature with them. We have compiled some of the most beautiful poems designed specifically for men.

Browse through the next few slides, pick your favorite, and share it with your significant other.