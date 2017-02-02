Vera Lynn: 100-Year-Old Singer to Release New Album

Vera Lynn is making history by releasing her new album at age 100.

The British singer is the epitome of longevity, beginning her career in 1936 with “Up the Wooden Hill to Bedfordshire.” Lynn’s popularity peaked during World War II when she started her own program in 1941 — the darkest days of the war — called “Sincerely Yours,” sending encouraging messages to troops.

Now, the London native will be releasing more music at age 100. It is rare for a singer’s popularity to persist as long as hers has, as Lynn has shown no signs of slowing down, becoming the oldest person to top the UK Albums Chart at age 92.

“Vera Lynn 100” will be the name of the new album, which will feature some of her original vocals that will be re-orchestrated with versions of some of her most famous songs, such as “The White Cliffs of Dover” and “Auf Wiederseh’n Sweetheart.”

“It’s truly humbling that people still enjoy these songs from so many years ago, reliving the emotions of that time,” Lynn said in a statement released by Decca Records.

She added that it is great that her songs are being presented in a new light with the re-orchestration. The singer spent the bulk of her life aiding disabled children, ex-servicemen and women suffering from breast cancer through charitable donations.

Queen Elizabeth II honored Lynn many times in her life.

