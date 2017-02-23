Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Wins RootMetrics Nationwide Tests

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) has once again been crowned as having the best service in the U.S.

The company is the leader among carriers, according to a series of RootMetrics tests that took place in 125 cities across the country. The test compared the company over the other three major carriers.

In terms of overall network coverage and reliability, Verizon ranked at the top. There are six categories that the survey examined, which include speed, data, voice calling, and texting.

The company reveled in the fact that it came out on top in the RootMetrics tests, further justifying the fact that it has a higher cost of service compared to the other carriers.

“We’re extending our lead, it is not diminishing,” Nicki Palmer, chief network officer at Verizon, told Fortune. “That is true on the city level and it’s true on the state level. We’re unbeaten in 48 out of 50 states.”

Last year, Verizon also won the six main categories in a clean sweep. The company added to its dominant figures in the form of its 4G LTE network that allows mobile phones to connect to its cell sites using multiple spectrum bands at the same time.

However, the other carriers still offer service at a very high level and the difference between the companies is not as significant as it could be.

VZ stock grew 1.2% Thursday on the news.