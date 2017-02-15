Wednesday’s Vital Data: Micron Technology, Inc. (MU), Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO) and Twitter Inc (TWTR)

U.S. stock futures are mixed this morning, as Wall Street digests the latest comments from Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen. Before the Senate Banking Committee yesterday, Yellen offered an upbeat view of the U.S. economy and said that the Fed could raise rates sooner than later. Yellen will offer additional commentary later this morning before the House Financial Services panel.

Heading into the open, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average have added 0.01%, with Nasdaq-100 futures down 0.18% and S&P 500 futures off 0.2%.

On the options front, volume remained well above average on Tuesday. Overall, roughly 16.9 million calls and 14.1 million puts changed hands on the session. Over on the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio plunged to a three-month low of 0.53, sending the 10-day moving average diving to a one-month low of 0.66.

Turning to Tuesday’s volume leaders, Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU ) saw call volume ramp up considerably after reports that it is seeking buyers for its NOR flash memory business. Elsewhere, Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO ) attracted a flood of call volume heading into tonight’s quarterly earnings report, and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) rebounded sharply from post-earnings lows amid news that CEO Jack Dorsey bought roughly $7 million in TWTR stock during the recent plunge.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

After helping to lead the semiconductor sector to record gains in 2016, MU stock is having a bit of trouble moving higher so far in 2017. The shares are up a mere 5.5% year-to-date after being rejected by resistance near $25. But Micron is still on the warpath in the chip sector, with reports surfacing yesterday that the company is looking to sell its NOR flash business in a move to focus on the more-profitable DRAM and 3D NAND flash markets.

While MU stock dipped more than 3% on the news — investors appear worried about market saturation in the memory market — the long-term outlook for Micron should improve with the sale. It may have been this logic that pushed MU options traders heavily toward calls yesterday, as these typically bullish bets made up 76% of the more than 292,000 MU options contracts traded.

Looking out to the March series, MU options traders remain heavily bullish on the stock. Currently, the March put/call open interest ratio rests at 0.69, with calls easily outnumbering puts. That said, peak March call OI totals more than 21,000 contracts at the $25 strike, and could create some headwinds for the shares on any breakout attempts.

