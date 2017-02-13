Monday’s Vital Data: Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), Twitter Inc (TWTR) and Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

U.S. stock futures are trending higher this morning, as Wall Street looks toward softening trade rhetoric from the White House on Japan and China. Furthermore, while there is a lack of economic data, President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. On the corporate front, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) is making headlines after offering its first unlimited wireless data plan since 2011.

At last check, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.27%, with S&P 500 futures rising 0.22% and Nasdaq-100 futures up 0.16%.

On the options front, volume was brisk on Friday, with about 17.3 million calls and 14.8 million puts changing hands on the session. Over on the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio rose to 0.70, but the 10-day moving average ticked lower to 0.70.

Turning to Friday’s volume leaders, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) saw mixed options activity and dropped 2.4% on Friday despite posting record holiday quarter earnings results. Meanwhile, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) puts were active after the company logged its 10th straight year-over-year drop in quarterly revenue and Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI ) announced blowout results and a $1 billion buyback program.

Nvidia Corporation (NVDA)

Nvidia traders were looking for a reason — any reason — to take profits off the table after the stock returned to all-time-high territory near $120 last week. And they got it in Thursday night’s quarterly report. Despite record earnings of 99 cents per share and sales of $2.2 billion — both of which beat Wall Street’s targets of 83 cents per share on revenue of $2.1 billion — traders instead focused on Nvidia’s conservative first-quarter guidance of $1.9 billion (plus or minus two percentage points), versus expectations for $1.88 billion.

NVDA stock dropped nearly 2.4%, pushing the shares below their 10-day moving average and driving heavy put volume heading into the weekend. In total, NVDA saw 828,000 contracts cross the tape on Friday, with puts and calls nearly split on the session.

That said, NVDA is still trading north of peak Feb call and put open interest at $110, which totals 9,000 and 14,000 contracts, respectively. Additionally, while put adds were seen building at the Feb $107 strike, so too were traders targeting the Feb $115 call strike. Once profit taking plays out, NVDA should begin to move higher once again.

