Should Volkswagen AG (ADR) (VLKAY) Buy Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA)?

I’ve been hard on Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ). In my opinion, Tesla is a company built on one crony capitalist deal after another, loaded up on government subsidies, drunk on great PR and sporting a $40 billion valuation — which makes even less sense than the $32 billion it was worth when I wrote about TSLA stock a few weeks ago.

But Tesla does make a whiz-bang vehicle.

So as an investor, there is no way I would buy TSLA stock. I might trade it on either side, but the risk of owning the actual stock is too ridiculous to even contemplate.

That’s not to say, however, that Tesla stock can’t maintain its valuation in a market that doesn’t care about valuation.

The question is whether or not, over the long term, TSLA falls in line with its true value (which is far lower), or if something happens that results in the stock vanishing off the market in an acquisition.

Which brings me to Volkswagen AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: VLKAY ).

VLKAY is in a very unhappy place right now. In September 2015, it admitted that it cheated on exhaust emission tests for its vehicles to make them appear cleaner than they actually were — punching out as much as 40 times the permissible emissions. The car maker is going to spend some $22 billion in the U.S. alone to make good with owners, regulators, dealers and the states.

What a mess.

So as an investor, my mind thinks about how these two companies might have a synergy of some kind that would take care of their respective problems. Then a Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) pal piped up and wrote, “VW should buy TSLA.”

What a great idea! Not only that, it is actually conceivable.

The first problem would be to come up with $30 billion-$40 billion in cash and/or stock to buy TSLA. For most companies, that would be pretty laughable. Yet Volkswagen is not most companies, because about a sixth of it is owned by the Qatar Investment Authority, and about 13% is owned by the State of Lower Saxony.

