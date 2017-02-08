Trade of the Day: Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stock Wobbles on Earnings

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sam Collins will return on Feb. 21.

The House of Mouse disappointed investors after the close on Tuesday: Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) reported mixed results with earnings of $1.55 per share beating estimates of $1.48 but revenues of $14.8 billion missed the $15.3 billion analysts were expecting.

ESPN subscriptions remained a sore spot, with network revenue down 2% from last year. Its movie studio and products group also posted weak results — as the Frozen phenomena fades along with Star Wars hype — posting revenue declines of 7% and 23% respectively. Management talked up the upcoming Episode VIII movie — Luke Skywalker! — but traders didn’t seem to care.



Click to Enlarge

Shares fell 0.6% in after-hours trading and are poised to open below uptrend support at the 20-day moving average. A close below this level would be the first since early November and mark the end of a powerful four-month uptrend that’s seen shares rise some 24%.

Management was quick to talk up the prospects for ESPN, as it has been a point of concern — along with the broader media space — since cord-cutting became a worry and knocked DIS off its pedestal in 2015. The focus now is on enabling a direct-to-consumer product (not unlike HBO’s over-the-top service) for ESPN, at the risk of cannibalizing its traditional cable/satellite subscriptions.

Watch for a pullback to the 50-day moving average near $105.50 for a decline of about 4% from here. A drop all the way to the 200-day moving average, near $98, would be worth a 10%-plus decline.

Anthony Mirhaydari is founder of the Edge and Edge Pro investment advisory newsletters. A two-week and four-week free trial offer has been extended to InvestorPlace readers.

Tell us what you think about this article! Drop us an email at editor@investorplace.com, chat with us on Twitter at @InvestorPlace or comment on the post on Facebook. Read more about our comments policy here.