Wendy’s Self-Ordering Kiosks Coming in 2017

Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN ) is planning to bring self-ordering kiosks to its stores in 2017.

Wendy’s says that it plans to install self-ordering kiosks at 1,000 of its locations across the United States in 2017. Most of these locations will get three kiosks. The change will bring the kiosks to roughly one out of six of its stores in the U.S.

The self-ordering kiosks will cost Wendy’s about $15,000 for three of them. However, it says that the kiosks will make that money back in just two year’s time. The goal of the kiosks is to reduce labor cost and increase sales.

“They are looking to improve their automation and their labor costs, and this is a good way to do it,”Darren Tristano, vice president of food research and consulting firm Technomic, told the Associated Press.”They are also trying to enhance the customer experience. Younger customers prefer to use a kiosk.”

The decision to introduce self-ordering kiosks at its stores comes after Wendy’s tested the idea out Ohio, which is where it is based out of. The move will have it installing the kiosks at higher-volume stores first.

It isn’t just Wendy’s that is interested in self-ordering kiosks. McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) has been testing the concept out in Europe over the last few years and is planning to bring it stateside. Both it and WEN may be interested in introducing the kiosks in states that are pushing for higher minimum wages. California is one example with its $10 an hour minimum wage and plans to increase this to $15 an hour, Consumer Affairs notes.

WEN stock was up slightly as of Monday afternoon.