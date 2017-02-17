WWDC 2017: Here’s What Apple Inc. Might Reveal

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) has announced the date for its yearly developer conference. WWDC 2017 will take place in San Jose, starting on June 5. What can you expect the company to announce at the Apple event?

As a developer conference, Apple usually focuses on software at its June events and WWDC 2017 will follow the same pattern.

The company likes to offer hints at what its upcoming operating system releases hold with demos during the keynote presentation.

With the iPhone dominating Apple’s bottom line, iOS 11 — the next version of AAPL’s mobile operating system — is bound to get the majority of the stage time.

You can expect to see the latest versions of Apple’s other operating systems to be shown off as well. We’ll find out which California geographical feature macOS 10.13 will be named after, along with the latest new features for Mac users. Apple Watch’s watchOS and the Apple TV’s tvOS will also get mentions.

WWDC 2017: What About the Hardware?

Software is exciting to app developers. For everyone else, maybe not so much, especially when it’s just a teaser or dives into technical details. What really gets people’s attention — especially from an Apple event — is new hardware. AAPL doesn’t put an emphasis on revealing new products on stage at these developer conferences, but there have been exceptions, including:

Mac Pro at WWDC 2006

iPhone 3G at WWDC 2008

13-inch MacBook Pro and iPhone 3GS at WWDC 2009

iPhone 4 at WWDC 2010

MacBook Pro with Retina Display WWDC 2012

New Mac Pro at WWDC 2013

Historically speaking, we may be overdue for a hardware announcement and there are two possibilities that come into mind for WWDC 2017.

WWDC 2017: iPhone 8?

It’s been many years since AAPL chose its summer Apple event to take the wraps off a new iPhone. It’s a long shot, but there’s a possibility the company may choose WWDC 2017 to unveil the iPhone 8. Why?

