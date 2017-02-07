What’s in the Cards for NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) this Earnings Season?

NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA ) is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2017 results on Feb 9.

Last quarter, the company posted a positive earnings surprise of 45.61%. Additionally, NVIDIA has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the four preceding quarters with an average positive surprise of 24.93%.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Factors to Consider for NVDA

Widely known for its video gaming chips, NVIDIA has pioneered the art and science of visual computing. With a singular focus on this field, the company offers specialized platforms for the gaming, automotive, data center and professional visualization markets. Its products, services and software deliver amazing experiences in virtual reality, artificial intelligence and autonomous cars.

We believe that NVIDIA’s innovative product pipeline, and strength in gaming and high-end notebook GPUs bode well. We are also optimistic on higher adoption of the company’s Tegra processors.

It is worth mentioning that NVIDIA’s focus on GRID platforms can drive GPU adoption in data centers, giving it an advantage over its competitors. We believe that strong adoption of its GRID enterprise virtual graphics, which improve visual effects in games, will have a positive impact on the company’s overall performance in the fourth quarter.

Additionally, we are highly optimistic about the company’s autonomous business. NVIDIA’s foray into the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space has been driving its revenues and earnings. It should be noted that during the last reported quarterly results, the company witnessed a 68% year-over-year surge in automotive segment revenues, mainly driven by premium infotainment and digital cockpit features in mainstream cars. We expect the trend to continue in the to-be-reported quarter as well.

The company provides various automotive technologies such as digital instrument clusters, navigation, advanced driver-assistance systems and infotainment under its partnership agreement with several automakers including Honda Motor Co Ltd (ADR) ( HMC ), Tesla Inc ( TSLA ), Audi, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

We believe these partnerships will aid NVIDIA’s results in the to-be-reported quarter.

Nonetheless, continuous decline in PC sales is a cause of concern for NVIDIA’s GPU segment. Competition from the likes of Intel Corporation ( INTC ) and QUALCOMM Inc. ( QCOM ) add to its woes.

