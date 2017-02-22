What’s in Store for U.S. Airlines Under Trump?

Donald Trump’s election win in November turned out to be a boon for the stock market, with major indices skyrocketing. The airline space was not left behind, with the NYSE ARCA Airline Index gaining in double digits since Nov 8.

In fact, top airline executives met the President (who assumed office last month) on Feb 9, and had a constructive discussion, which led to airline stocks gaining. President Trump promised to modernize the obsolete U.S. air traffic control system. Airline companies are also hopeful that the Trump Era would see them operating with fewer regulations and in a low-tax regime.

No doubt, the airline space will be closely watched going forward.

Buffett Provides a Boost for Airlines

The prospects of the airline stocks were further boosted with Warren Buffett’s recent interest in the space. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.A , BRK.B ) increased stakes in airline heavyweights like American Airlines Group Inc ( AAL ), Delta Air Lines, Inc. ( DAL ) and United Continental Holdings Inc ( UAL ) in the fourth quarter.

Moreover, Buffett has invested heavily in low-cost carrier, Southwest Airlines Co ( LUV ).

Buffett’s renewed interest in the airline sector, after having shunned it for a long while, was made public in November last year.

The recent increase of stakes by one the most revered investors of all time is certainly a healthy for the sector that had been grappling with multiple headwinds not so long ago.

Unit Revenues to Improve Further in 2017?

Woes related to unit revenues had plagued airlines for quite a while. However, the industry’s impressive fourth-quarter results have been able to mitigate such worries to some extent.

In fact, carriers like American Airlines and Alaska Air Group, Inc. ( ALK ) displayed growth in this key metric in the fourth quarter. Alaska Air Group holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The first-quarter guidance for passenger unit revenues from the likes of Delta and United Continental is also encouraging. Given this bullish backdrop, more and more carriers are expected to return to unit revenue growth in 2017.

