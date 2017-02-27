Spring Forward: When Is Daylight Savings Time 2017?

When is Daylight Savings Time 2017?

The day in which the clock will be turned forward by an hour on Sunday, March 12 at 2:00 a.m. as the calendar adjusts to the change of seasons. The move marks a departure from the short days of winter and the long days of spring and winter begin, so we move the clock forward to ensure the days aren’t too long.

Daylight Savings Time 2017 will begin next month and last until Sunday, November 5 at 2:00 a.m. as well. The idea of having such a massive change in time was first proposed by New Zealander George Hudson, who proposed the idea in 1865.

The first iteration of the concept was passed by the German Empire on April 30, 1916, as well as Austria-Hungary. Many other countries have adopted it since then, including the U.S., which has made it the norm in the nation.

Putting clocks forward benefit a number of businesses and activities such as sports, retailers, and other companies that open late and offer some sort of service or product to consumers.

However, daylight savings time can have a negative effect on some outdoors activities, with farmers being especially critical on the use of it. Keeping timing of products can also be difficult due to the fact that certain products — such as medical equipment — can be negatively affected by the use of Daylight Savings Time.

More From InvestorPlace