Whole Foods Market, Inc. (WFM) Stock Earnings — The Turnaround Isn’t Here Yet

What investors were looking for from the Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM ) earnings report simply was something — anything — to make WFM stock move. Well, it’s moving. Just not in the direction WFM stock holders hoped.

Whole Foods entered its earnings report for the fiscal first quarter stuck in a tight trading range.

WFM stock has traded basically between $29 and $35 for almost 18 months now. Essentially, Whole Foods hasn’t been good enough to really stoke turnaround hopes — but it hasn’t been bad enough to push WFM shares lower, either. Coming out of the Whole Foods earnings Wednesday afternoon, that may change, but not in the way WFM stock bulls hoped.

Another quarter of negative comps means turnaround hopes for WFM are pushed out even further. Traffic continues to fall, declining 3.9% year-over-year. And those lower sales are pushing margins down as well. Full-year guidance was pushed down, and WFM stock is declining after-hours.

The bull case isn’t dead coming out of Whole Foods earnings — but at best, it’s delayed. And at some point, investors may run out of patience.

Whole Foods Earnings: Another Disappointing Quarter

Somewhat incredibly, Whole Foods comparable-store sales now have declined for seven consecutive quarters. Even considering the deflation impacting grocery stores as a whole, those declines represent poor performance.

WFM’s Q1 report wasn’t much of an improvement. The broader issue for Whole Foods has been traffic, and a 3.9% decline in that figure represents only a modest improvement from -4.2% in Q4. And it appears that performance weakened as the quarter went on: the company had said in its Q4 release that comps in the first five weeks of the first quarter were down just 1.6%.

Meanwhile, gross margin was pressured, and even improvement in wages — an impressive accomplishment, admittedly — was offset by higher store expense. Adjusted EPS declined to 39 cents from 46 cents as a result. That figure admittedly did match Wall Street consensus. But full-year guidance was reduced to $1.33 “or greater”; analysts headed into the Whole Foods earnings report expecting $1.44 for fiscal 2017.

The quarter is a problem on two fronts: First, the focus will be on sales, rather than earnings, given that WFM is attempting a turnaround. In any turnaround, revenue has to come first. The second is that WFM stock isn’t cheap. At an after-hours price below $29, WFM stock still trades at over 20 times FY17 EPS. That’s a growth multiple, but it won’t last until Whole Foods can show some growth.

