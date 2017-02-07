Whole Foods Market, Inc. (WFM): A Basket of Problems With No Answers

Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM ) is slated to report fiscal first-quarter earnings after the bell on Wednesday, and investors are likely bracing themselves for another quarter’s worth of struggles. Given the fact that WFM stock has regressed back to where it was back in 2011 … I can’t say I blame them for the pessimism.

Even I have to admit that I did not expect the organic offerings of other supermarkets like Kroger Co (NYSE: KR ) and even Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE: WMT ) to result in lost market share for WFM. My theory was that Whole Foods appealed to the upscale shopper who cared about organics, and who had effectively abandoned the typical grocery store for WFM.

I was wrong.

I think what happened was that some of these shoppers realized that, unless they were shopping for something high-end — with all the bells and whistles that accompany Whole Foods and its poultry, seafood, and meat counter — they were satisfied with competitors’ organic offerings.

The fundamentals — and WFM stock — have sunk into decline as a result.

Whole Foods Q1 Earnings Expectations

Earnings are expected to come in at 39 cents per share, a solid 15% decline from 46 cents in the year-ago period. That shows just how bad the bottom-line situation is getting for Whole Foods.

It’s also expected that this will occur on only a 3% increase in revenue, and worse, signs point to negative comps. The company guided comps for the FY17 of between -2% and flat. That’s about the worst news any company can offer, because it not only shows that competition really is affecting sales, but it implies WFM is no longer a “destination” shopping experience.

Meanwhile, FY17 EPS guidance is for $1.42, a 10% YOY decline. Ugh. How disappointing is it when a company like WFM can generate $16 billion in revenues and yet still decline on the bottom line?

We should watch all these numbers carefully, but here are a few thoughts about them.

What to Watch on Wednesday

First, I think it is highly unlikely Whole Foods earnings will beat. I think there’s a greater chance of a miss, simply because WFM stock has no catalyst. It isn’t fighting back against the loss of market share in any meaningful way.

Yes, it does plan to open its “365” store concept more broadly, but right now it only has three stores open with another two dozen on the way.

What we’re seeing — and this is important as far as any company’s long-term potential — is a sudden and unexpected shift in a company’s fortunes. This is when management’s vision matters, and so far, I’m not seeing a vision for the future of Whole Foods.

