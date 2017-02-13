Why Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock Can Hit Goldman’s $150 Target

Is it too late to bite into shares of Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), which last week hit a new 52-week high? That has been the question rolling around investors’ minds amid a 10% run for AAPL stock over the past month, and a 22% gain over the past quarter.

It’s increasingly difficult to find a nice entry point in Apple stock, and that’s truer today, with shares set to rise again on a price-target upgrade from Goldman Sachs.

Goldman analyst Simona Jankowski just raised the firm’s PT on AAPL stock from $133 to $150, implying another 14% or so in upside from here. Her comments:

“Last week’s industry datapoints (e.g. from optical supplier Lumentum) suggest that the inclusion of 3D sensing functionality is increasingly likely, which could enable a robust augmented reality [AR] feature set that we believe will be a key differentiator for the 10-year anniversary iPhone. This is a significant step-up in innovation vs. the prior two product cycle, especially when viewed in conjunction with the potential significant form factor change enabled by the move to an OLED display (e.g. removal of the bezels and the home button).”

Apple shares finished Friday at $132.13 — a 2.4% gain for the week. And $150 seems like an easy target for the stock to reach.

Why AAPL Stock Can Hit $150

A combination of factors are driving the increase. Notably, the market now seems less pessimistic about the adverse impact Donald Trump’s presidency might have on tech companies, including other mega-caps like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

In the case of Apple, though, aside from the company’s strong first-quarter fiscal 2017 earnings last month, AAPL stock is also driven by speculation that the company’s next product cycle might be ahead of schedule.

And not only are there rumors that Apple may release its iPhone 8 earlier than its normal September launch date, the iPhone 8 — the device’s anniversary edition — may be priced “north of $1,000” and could be called the “iPhone X,” according to Fast Company.

What’s more, the design of iPhone 8 (or iPhone X) — which Fast Company said will “look something like a smooth black monolith, with few visual interruptions to its design” — is expected to encompass a drastic departure from what consumers have become accustomed to. The physical buttons on the phone’s sides are likely gone and will be replaced with metal inlays.

