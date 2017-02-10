Why I’m Raising My Price Target On Microsoft Corporation Stock (MSFT)

If you think Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ) shares are expensive now, they are about to get even more so.

Back in December, I issued a 12-month piece target of $72 per share. But following the company’s breathtaking fiscal second-quarter earnings results, I am now confident is too cheap.

As such I’m raising my price target by $8 per share to $80 per share.

Why the price increase? For starters, Microsoft stock is currently priced at a forward P/E of just 21 based on fiscal 2017 estimates of $2.97 per share. And while that P/E is two points above the average stock in the S&P 500 index, Microsoft’s recent moves suggests it deserves a much higher multiple.

With growth opportunities emerging in the realm of the cloud, Internet-of-Things, smart home and a host of other areas thanks to its recent acquisitions, Microsoft stock still looks like a bargain. I’ll get back to this in a moment. But let’s first assess its recent earnings.

The main question heading into 2017 was to what extent Microsoft could sustain the strong cloud momentum it used in 2016 to surpass Amazon.com, Inc. ( AMZN ).

Microsoft answered that question with authority. In three months that ended December, the company earned $5.2 billion, or 66 cents per share, rising from $5.02 billion a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, when taking out one-time gains and costs, earnings came to 84 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of 79 cents per share. Second-quarter revenue came in at $24.1 billion, while adjusted revenue was $26.1 billion, also topping Wall Street estimates.

The company’s aggressive move towards the cloud was the main driver of the strong top- and bottom-line beat. Not only does this lessen Microsoft’s reliance on declining PC sales, but cloud businesses also generate higher margins. Revenue from the Office 365 business grew almost 50% year-over-year, while gross margins in its commercial cloud business, which includes Azure and Office 365 products sold to businesses, reached 48% during the quarter — up two percentage points year-over-year.

“Our customers are seeing greater value and opportunity as we partner with them through their digital transformation,” said CEO Satya Nadella in a statement. “Accelerating advancements in AI across our platforms and services will provide further opportunity to drive growth in the Microsoft Cloud.”

Azure revenue surged 93% year-over-year (up 95% in constant currency) during the quarter. Though Microsoft provided no specific dollar amount to help break down the cloud revenue, Bernstein analysts Mark Mordler estimates Azure now generates some 20% of commercial cloud revenue, which Microsoft said was generating an “annualized run rate” just north of $14 billion, according to Barron’s. This means Azure now generates quarterly revenue at around $3 billion.

Between now and 2020, worldwide spending on public cloud services is expected to soar to more than $195 billion. This is double the revenue the industry is expected to generate by the end of 2016, according to a research firm IDC.

