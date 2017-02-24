Why Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock Plunged, And Why You Should Buy

Wall Street is a fickle beast. All you need to confirm that is Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ). The company reported a fourth-quarter loss that narrowed to 69 cents per share from $2.02 a year ago, and revenues that nearly doubled from to $2.28 billion from $1.21 billion. And yet, TSLA stock plunged roughly 6.4% following the report.

That even ignored Tesla’s announcement that Model 3 production was on pace with expectations and that it would deliver between 47,000 and 50,000 vehicles in the first quarter compared to just 76,000 vehicles in all of 2016.

What gives?

Well, there are several reasons that the financial media are floating for the drop in Tesla stock.

Earnings missed expectations for a loss of only 43 cents per share (even though revenue bested Wall Street’s forecast for $2.19 billion).

There is also the narrative that margins and revenue are cloudy due to the SolarCity acquisition.

Finally, the prevailing story for the knee-jerk selloff in TSLA stock is that CEO Elon Musk hinted that the company could issue more shares to raise capital for Model 3 production.

All of these are valid reasons for a selloff.

The problem is that Wall Street and investors knew about all of these factors prior to Tesla’s quarterly earnings report. In fact, after Oppenheimer said on Feb. 14 that investors should expect Tesla to take advantage of its recent highs to issue new stock to raise funds for Model 3 production, TSLA stock went on a two-day 4% rally to a new all-time high.

Which brings us to the real reason Tesla stock is down following earnings: profit taking.

What’s Going on With Tesla?



Click to Enlarge Shares are up an impressive 32% since the November elections, with most of those gains coming since the start of 2017. As a result, TSLA was considerably overbought, and traders are taking this opportunity to use previously known issues to take profits off the table.

If you’re in holding TSLA stock for the long-term, don’t panic. According to Tesla’s quarterly report, the Model 3 is still on track for full production in July, and deliveries are ramping up in fine style (remember 47,000 and 50,000 vehicles in the first quarter compared to just 76,000 vehicles in all of 2016?) And that’s not to mention the opportunities that Tesla is working on outside of is electric vehicle operations.

In fact, with Tesla trading at a discount near $255 on Friday, TSLA stock is a buy.

The problem isn’t whether shares will bounce back, it’s a matter of how to pick them up amid the current market volatility.

