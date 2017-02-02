Will This Airline ETF Surge on Earnings or Dive on Trump?

The pure-play aviation ETF U.S. Global Jets ETF ( JETS ) gained about 22.2% in the last one year (as of January 30, 2017). The industry is in the top 14% of the Zacks Industry Rank at the time of writing, giving bullish signals to the entire industry (see all industrial ETFs here).

However, global airlines may fall on hard times with an embargo on travels from seven Muslim-dominated nations as per President Donald Trump’s executive order. The order is likely to hurt airlines both on a short-term and a long-term basis.

The short-term impact will scale up costs as airlines now need to refund for their customers’ planned travel to the U.S. or accommodate them in other ways. And over the long term, airlines will likely lose a customer base (read: Welcome Trump Era with These ETFs).

Against such a backdrop, let’s take a look at some of the key fourth-quarter 2016 earnings in the industry and see if the fund can attain further altitude (read: 6 ETFs Breezing Past Dow Jones This Quarter):

Airline Q4 Results in Detail

Delta Air Lines, Inc. ( DAL ) kicked off the fourth-quarter earnings season in the airline space with a bottom-line meet and a top-line beat. Operating revenues of $9.458 billion came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%. Revenues fell marginally from the year-ago figure. The carrier’s earnings (excluding special items) of $0.82 per share were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings, however, fell over 30% on a year-over-year basis. The company has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and a VGM (Value-Growth-Momentum) score of ‘A’.

United Continental Holdings Inc ( UAL ) posted an earnings beat in the fourth quarter. Earnings (on an adjusted basis) of $1.78 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13 cents per share. Earnings, however, declined 29.9% on a year-over-year basis owing to higher costs. Operating revenues of $9.052 billion, however, fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.059 billion. United Continental has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a VGM score of ‘A’.

Low cost carrier Southwest Airlines Co ( LUV ) came up with a beat on both lines for the fourth quarter. The carrier’s earnings (on an adjusted basis) of 74 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents per share. Revenues of $5.076 billion edged past the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.025 billion and increased 2% year over year. Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) LUV has a VGM score of ‘B’. Post earnings release, the stock gained about 9% on January 26.

American Airlines Group Inc.’s ( AAL ) fourth quarter 2016 earnings (adjusted) of $0.92 per share were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly earnings decreased significantly year over year. Higher costs hurt the bottom line. Revenues of $9.79 billion were 1.7% above the year-ago figure and edged past the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.77 billion. Zacks Rank #2 AAL has a VGM score of ‘A’.

Low-cost carrier JetBlue Airways Corporation’s ( JBLU ) fourth-quarter earnings (excluding special items) of $0.50 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. However, earnings dropped 10.4% from the year-ago figure due to higher costs. Operating revenues of $1.641 billion came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues improved 2.9% from the year-ago figure. The top line benefited primarily from a 5.4% increase in other revenues. Passenger revenues grew 2.7%. Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) JBLU has a VGM score of ‘A.’

With these results in mind, should you buy JETS?

