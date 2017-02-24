Will Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Stock Gain Post Q4 Earnings Release?

Best Buy Co Inc ( BBY ) is slated to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2017 results on March 1. In the previous quarter, the company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 31.9%.

Notably, Best Buy has surpassed earnings estimates in all the trailing four quarters, with an average beat of 25.7%. Let’s see how things are shaping up prior to this announcement.

What to Expect From Best Buy

The question lingering in investors’ minds now is, whether Best Buy will be able to post positive earnings surprise in the quarter to be reported. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter under review is $1.66, reflecting a year-over-year increase of over 8%. We noted that the Zacks Consensus Estimate has been stable in the last 60 days. Analysts polled by Zacks expect revenues of $13,595 million, edging down 0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Best Buy forms part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. As per the latest Earnings Preview, total earnings for the sector are expected to decline marginally by 1.2%, however, revenue is projected to improve 4.7%. We noted that the Retail-Wholesale sector has lagged the broader market in the past six months. In the said time frame, this Zacks categorized sector gained 2.6%, while S&P 500 index advanced 7.5%.

Factors at Play

Best Buy has exhibited a bullish run in the past six months, increasing roughly 12% compared with the Zacks categorized Retail-Consumer Electronic industry that gained nearly 8%.

Best Buy has been posting better-than-expected results in the last 16 quarters and the trend is expected to continue in fourth-quarter fiscal 2017 as well. In the past few quarters, the company had reported massive gain in online comparable sales on the back of improved traffic, conversion rates and higher average order values, which is expected to boost the company’s results in the quarter to be reported.

In the previous quarter, comparable-online sales increased 24.1% to $881 million.

