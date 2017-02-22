Microsoft: ‘Second’ Windows 10 Update to Come Late in 2017

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) has announced a rough timetable for the second Windows 10 update of the year.

Source: Microsoft

The tech giant announced in the spring of 2016 that there would be two major updates to the operating system that users should know about. The first is the Creators Update, which is already being tested by the company.

That update will be released to the public sometime in April. Meanwhile, the second big Windows 10 update on tab will be tested sometime in April or May, followed by a mainstream release of it sometime in the fall of 2017, possibly around November.

The details of Microsoft’s next move are not entirely clear to the public so far, but there are some rumblings as what consumers can expect from the second Windows 10 update of the year.

It has the codename Redstone 3, and some of the rumors surrounding it include the possibility of integrating Project Neon, which is the newest version of Microsoft’s Window design language.

This concept has some of the same clean features of Metro, with added animations and colorful images that will combine artistry with organization.

One event all Windows users should watch out for is Microsoft’s Build conference in May, which will happen right around the time of the release of the much-anticipated Creators Update.

MSFT shares suffered a 0.4% dip Wednesday afternoon despite the uplifting piece of news.