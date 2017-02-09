World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Stock Spikes on Strong Q4 Earnings

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE ) stock was up on Thursday following the release of its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2016.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. reported revenue of $194.90 million during the fourth quarter of the year. This is an increase over its revenue of $166.20 million from the same time last year. It also came in above Wall Street’s revenue estimate of $180.33 million for the quarter.

Earnings per share reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the fourth quarter of 2016 was 10 cents. This is up from the losses per share of 2 cents reported during the fourth quarter of 2015. However, analysts were expecting the company to report earnings per share of 12 cents for the quarter.

During the fourth quarter of 2016, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. reported operating income of $13.90 million. The entertainment company reported an operating loss of $1.50 million for same period of the year prior.

Net income reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. in the fourth quarter of 2016 was $8.00 million. WWE reported a net loss of $1.20 million during its fourth quarter of 2015.

For the full year of 2016, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. reported a record revenue of $729.20 million. The company says that it plans to report another year of record revenue in 2017. It is also looking for operating income to reach $70 million in 2017. Operating income for the full year of 2016 was $55.70 million.

“We grew WWE Network to an average of more than 1.5 million subscribers, attracted record attendance of 101,763 fans at WrestleMania, and strengthened the global reach of our television programs, completing distribution deals in China, Australia, Germany and Spain, among other countries,” World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon said about 2016.

WWE stock was up 7% as of Thursday morning and is up 13% year-to-date.