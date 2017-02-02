The 3 Worst ETFs in the World

The exchange-traded fund business had a record year in 2016. An astounding $284 billion in net flows went into U.S.-listed ETFs. For anyone who’s counting that’s about $1,000 per capita.

Passive investing, a big contributor to ETF growth, was an indirect beneficiary of this record-setting year. ETFs and mutual funds using passive investing saw net inflows of $504.8 billion in 2016 while active management across both platforms saw outflows of $340.1 billion, a net change of $844.9 billion.

Perhaps the most ironic statistic from 2016: Vanguard’s active management business attracted a staggering $20.4 billion, about double the second-highest recipient. That’s a definite kick to the midsection of active managers everywhere.

Naturally, the popularity of ETFs has led to all sorts of new funds — 31 were launched in December 2016 alone — and not all of them are going to be successful. Otherwise, you wouldn’t see 464 funds on the ETF Deathwatch list.

No doubt there have been some successful ETF launches in 2016 — the SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA: SHE ) comes to mind, which got a $250 million head start from the California State Teachers’ Retirement System when it launched last March. Less than a year old, it has $274.4 million in total net assets as of Feb. 1.

If investors are smart they’ll take a closer look at this one; the evidence suggests women-led businesses do better.

Now on to the worst ETFs in the world.

A total of 247 ETFs and ETNs were launched in 2016 while 128 closed for a net increase of 119. Rather than go through all the ETFs, I’ll highlight the worst ETFs launched in the last three months of the year.

May the worst ETFs win.

Next Page