Xbox Live Games With Gold for March 2017

Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT ) March selection of Xbox Live games with Gold has been unveiled.

Source: Microsoft

The company releases four games that are available for download free of charge granted that you are signed up to its exclusive Xbox Live Gold service. There are usually four games — two Xbox One titles and two Xbox 360 ones — that you can pick from and the price of the service varies depending on what option you choose (the 12-month option will set you back $46.89).

Layers of Fear is available for the entire month of March and it is a psychological horror where you control a mentally disturbed patient working on his masterpiece. It’s an Xbox One title.

Xbox 360 owners will be able to play Borderland from March 1 until March 15. The game is an action role-playing game, as well as a first-person shooter that marks the first iteration of a popular series with multiple sequels.

Heavy Weapon is the other Xbox 360 title on the list as part of Xbox Live games with Gold, and it will be available from March 16 until March 31. It is a side-scrolling shoot-’em-up game.

Finally, Evolve Ultimate Edition is an Xbox One game that will also be available all month. It is an asymmetrical multiplayer game where five characters battle against each other in a foreign planet, and it is a first-person shooter title.

MSFT stock lost 0.8% Monday.

