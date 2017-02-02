Here’s Your Best Chance For Triple-Digit Gains In 2017 (ABX)

After flirting with the major psychological milestone of 20,000, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finally eclipsed the mark on Wednesday, January 25. It seems as if nearly everything has been going up since the financial crisis of 2008-2009.

With this bull market going on eight years, it’s hard to believe there’s any stock out there that hasn’t seen a surge. After all, a rising tide lifts all boats, right?

But believe it or not, there’s one sector that’s fallen for six straight years — a feat that hasn’t been accomplished since the Great Depression.

At some point, the pain and suffering have to end. There is no lower low. The bad luck runs out eventually… and when such a hated and beaten down sector finally turns the corner, huge returns typically follow.

Consider coal. After five consecutive down years — and an 87% plunge — coal stocks finally turned the corner and rallied 98% in 2016, making it the best-performing industry of the year.

Gold shares a similar story. From highs in 2011, prices dropped about 45% to the 2015 lows before rallying about 30% in the first half of last year.

This brings me to the latest pick I made for readers of my premium advisory, Maximum Profit. The pick comes from a sector that is down nearly 90% from its highs. It would have to go up more than 700% to return to its 2011 peak.

Now, I can’t promise that we’ll see a 700% rise from this pick, but huge gains are possible in the next six to 12 months.

Here’s why…

