Vanguard is already well-known for The task of finding cheap Vanguard funds is simple, but filtering through to find the cheapest Vanguard funds on the market takes a bit of time and research.

Fortunately, we’ve done the work for you and narrowed down the list to 10 Vanguard mutual funds with the lowest expense ratios. To qualify our list further, and to make it as useful as possible for everyday investors, we only screened for the cheapest Investor share class of Vanguard funds. Most of these shares require a $3,000 minimum initial purchase.

The Admiral share class and Institutional shares are where you’ll find some of the lowest expense ratios in the entire mutual fund universe. But not every investor has $10,000 or $100,000 or more to buy these lower-cost share classes.

We also eliminated a few fund types, such as Vanguard money market funds, that most investors don’t spend time researching and a few more that are only available to advisers or as underlying holdings in a fund of funds.

So without further ado, and in no particular order, we give you the 10 cheapest Vanguard funds on the market:

