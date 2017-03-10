10 Clobbered Stocks to Buy That Are About to Get Red-Hot

It’s been a nice run for the stock market, no matter how you look at it. The bull market overall is beginning its ninth year. There hasn’t been a correction (defined as a 10% decline) since early 2016. Both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average have rallied about 6% so far in 2017 — after strong gains in the last two months of 2017.

Source: Shutterstock

But it hasn’t been a rally for every stock in the market.

More than a few have struggled, some due to execution errors and some due to industry concerns (see: mall retailers), while others just have been left behind. Some 375 U.S.-listed stocks are down 20% or more so far in 2017.

For some of the stocks, the losses are unsurprising, and likely not temporary. DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS ), for instance, is down over 90% amidst a dizzying series of stock offerings, and many other shipping companies are down big as well.

But in 2017’s worst-performing stocks, there are some hidden gems, turnaround plays, and simply underloved value stocks.

Here are 10 stocks to buy after rough starts to 2017 that should see better days, and soon.

Next Page