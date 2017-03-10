10 Small-Cap Stocks That Could Double in the Next 3 Months

Springtime — or the second calendar quarter of the year — generally isn’t a great one for the broad market. While the S&P 500 tends to do well during the first three months of the year, it hits a headwind in the second three. Not so for small-cap stocks.

The S&P 600 Small Cap Index, which measures the performance of companies with market capitalizations between $300 million and $2 billion, may start the year slow, but really shines in the spring. On average, the S&P 600 advances 4% between the end of March and the end of June. It’s not a lot, but bear in mind there were some tough years in there dragging down the average.

That said, it wouldn’t be off base to favor small caps during the upcoming second quarter, particularly considering that they’re flat for the year so far, while large caps are alarmingly overbought. And if you need a little help getting started with such a search (and can stomach a little extra risk), here’s a closer look at ten small-cap stocks to buy based on their potential to double in value before the midpoint of the year.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that several of them come from the biopharma industry. Of course, bear in the mind that the flipside of a huge potential gain is a huge potential loss. Obviously there are no guarantees in trading, and a lot of things would have to fall in place for these small-cap stocks to achieve gains of 100% or more in just three months.

Even if they only produce a fraction of that result, though, that ain’t bad. Just be smart. It could never hurt to use a stop-loss and a trailing stop with any trades on small-cap stocks.

Next Page