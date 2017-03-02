2 Airline Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Post-Q4 Earnings

The fourth-quarter 2016 earnings season is over as far as the airline space is concerned. Stocks in the space, which seem to be back in favor after being grounded for most of 2016, fared quite impressively on the earnings front.

Quite a few key segment participants like United Continental Holdings Inc ( UAL ), JetBlue Airways Corporation ( JBLU ) and Spirit Airlines Incorporated ( SAVE ) reported better-than-expected earnings in the quarter.

Lowered Bar Helped Earnings Beats

The string of positive surprises was no doubt facilitated by reduced expectations. The lowered bar made it easier for companies to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. For example, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for United Continental in the fourth quarter was $1.65, much lower than the year-ago figure of $2.59 per share.

Although things look rosy on the surface, a deeper analysis of the airline results in the quarter tells a different story. Despite a number of companies beating earnings in the quarter, year-over-year growth in the bottom-line front was hard to come by.

High Labor Costs Distorted Earnings Picture

The primary factor which made bottom-line growth almost non-existent was escalated labor costs. Many companies are inking deals with various labor groups, hence costs pertaining to the factor are spiking.

For example, at Delta Air Lines, Inc. ( DAL ), earnings declined almost 30% year over year due to higher costs. Consolidated unit cost or cost per available seat mile (CASM), including profit sharing, increased 10.6%, mainly due to the agreement with pilots that was ratified in December. Also, at Spirit Airlines, earnings per share declined 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Increased labor costs contributed to the decline.Additionally, the rise in fuel costs in the quarter also hurt the bottom-line.

Return of Capacity Woes?

Another factor to hurt airlines in the recent past is capacity overexpansion. The fears were re-ignited when American Airlines Group AAL, in its fourth quarter conference call hinted at increasing domestic capacity but reducing the same internationally in 2017.

The January traffic reports of most carriers also hint at capacity expansion outweighing traffic growth, thereby leading to a fall in load factor (percentage of seats filled with passengers). Generally, carriers are forced to reduce fares as unit revenues decline at the face of capacity outpacing demand growth.

Revenue Picture Brighter

With carriers struggling to come up with earnings growth due to higher costs, the top-line picture was quite encouraging. Unit revenues, which hurt airlines for quite some time, are on the mend. Carriers like American Airlines and Alaska Airlines Group, Inc. ( ALK ) displayed positive unit revenues in the quarter.

Moreover, other carriers too came up with bullish projections with respect to the metric. The improved top-line scenario contributed to many airline heavyweights like American Airlines Group Inc ( AAL ) and Delta Air Lines reporting better-than-expected revenues, despite failing to beat earnings estimates.

Given this bullish backdrop, more and more carriers are expected to return to unit revenue growth in 2017. Moreover, the scenario of rising oil prices in 2017 provides airlines the scope to raise air fares, thereby boosting revenues.

Our Choices for Airline Stocks to Buy

In a season where bottom-line growth was dull, airline stocks which managed to achieve the same should be considered as creditable options for investing. Apart from registering earnings growth, the stocks that we have considered have also expanded on the top-line front. We have pruned the list further by considering companies which have reported better-than-expected revenues and earnings.

Naturally, a stock that satisfies all the above criteria is likely to be highly sought after by investors. In addition to a favorable Zacks Rank the stocks have a sound VGM Score. Here V stands for Value, G for Growth and M for Momentum and the score is a weighted combination of these three scores.

Such a score allows you to eliminate the negative aspects of stocks and select winners. However, it is important to keep in mind that each Style Score will carry a different weight while arriving at a VGM score. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of ‘A’ or ‘B’ when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) offer the best upside potential.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Next Page