2 Financial Stocks to Short as Bank Sentiment Sours

This week’s downdraft, while widespread, was focused in one sector: financials. Indeed, the financial sector was the epicenter of Tuesday’s plunge. The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLF ) fell just shy of 3% on its heaviest volume since the election.

Source: Shutterstock

It’s the first kind of traction bears have had in bank stocks for months. The entire sector has been on fire since November, riding high on hopes of President Trump’s bank-friendly agenda. Not to mention the anticipation of 2017 being the year of the rate hike.

Recent drama surrounding Republican efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Healthcare Act is throwing a wet blanket on investors cheery disposition toward bank stocks.

While the long-term trend for XLF remains bullish, we could see further deterioration in the short run. Here’s a pair of financial stocks to short during the next drop.

