2017 Tax Deadline: When Is the Last Day to File Taxes This Year?

The 2017 tax deadline is approaching and Americans have roughly one month left to file their taxes.

The 2017 tax deadline is April 18. This means that individuals, household employers and corporations have until this day to file their taxes for the 2016 tax season. Individuals and corporations can also filed for a six-month extension before they have to file taxes.

Those that don’t apply for an extension must pay any taxes that are due on April 18. The tax filing includes forms 1040, 1040A, or 1040EZ for individuals, household employers will use form 1040 to file taxes and corporations will use form 1120.

Those running late on filing their taxes are in luck this year. The last day to file taxes this year is actually later than in previous years. The normal date to file taxes by is April 15. However, that falls on a Saturday this year. The deadline is delayed further by the Washington D.C. Emancipation Day holiday taking place on April 17, instead of April 16, this year.

U.S. citizens that use e-file to submit their taxes to the IRS can still turn them in late. However, they will face late fees and penalties for doing so. The government will continue to accept taxes filed online until October 16, 2017. If a person plans to file 2016 taxes after this date, they will have to do so the old fashioned way with paper.

You can follow this link to the IRS’ website to learn more about the 2017 tax deadline and filing taxes for the 2016 tax season.