3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for Monster Profits

There are a lot of big-time shifts happening in the tech space right now, from the expansion of e-commerce to autonomous vehicles and virtual reality. While investors may disagree about which of those trends is a good bet for their portfolios, artificial intelligence is one area that most believe will see exponential growth in the years to come.

Source: ©iStock.com/carloscastilla

Nearly every industry, from healthcare to finance and banking, is finding ways to use machine learning and AI in order to improve security, efficiency, training and even the customer experience. That means there will be plenty of opportunities for growth in the AI industry in the decade to come, so investors should be on the hunt for stocks to buy in this space.

Almost anyone who calls themselves a tech company is exploring AI in one way or another, but the stocks to buy in this space are International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM ), Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

Next Page