3 Auto Parts Stocks to Rev Up Your Portfolio (MTOR, LEA, AXL)

The next step in the driverless car race was taken yesterday when Intel Corporation ( INTC ) announced that it would be acquiring Mobileye NV ( MBLY ) in a roughly $15.3 billion deal. It’s safe to say that we’re still far away from napping on our drive to work, but it was a reminder of the innovations we have to look forward to in the automotive industry.

The news even benefited traditional areas like Automotive – Original Equipment. However, this space doesn’t need flashy acquisitions to outperform the market.

It is in the top 14% of the Zacks Industry Rank with the 35th spot out of 256 industries. There are 37 stocks in the group, and an impressive 8 of them are Zacks Rank #1s (Strong Buys) while another 3 are Zacks Rank #2s (Buys). Only 5 stocks in the industry have a sell ranking. The space benefited from a strong year for auto sales in 2016.

But what about THIS year? Auto sales have lagged a bit in January and February to start things off.

However, the economy (and bull market for that matter) show no signs of slowing down at the moment. Employment is on the rise and consumers are feeling pretty optimistic about the economy’s future. So why not buy that car?

And this doesn’t even take into account the pro-growth policies that the new administration are promising.

The companies with factories outside of the U.S. may run into some trouble in these more protectionist times, but President Trump’s focus on tax cuts, deregulation and infrastructure spending could open up numerous avenues of continued success.

For today, let’s focus on three Zacks Rank #1s that are outperforming this highly ranked industry:

