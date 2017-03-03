3 Bank Stocks to Buy on the Dip

The Federal Reserve announced its intentions to raise interest rates earlier this month. The concept of higher rates has boosted a number of bank stocks and since the election, the group has done quite well. However, over the last few weeks, these stocks have taken a hit.

This weakness is an opportunity for investors who want to get long. When Donald Trump won the election, it took a number of investors by surprise. The market quickly rallied and many have been waiting for a pullback.

While issues with the American Health Care Act could accelerate that pullback, I think it may be time to start buying bank stocks now. The group has been strong, there are catalysts ahead and the valuations are compelling.

With the Fed set to continue raising rates, this will boost net interest margins for big banks. Should Trump follow through on tax cuts, this too will give the industry a boost. Throw in a more relaxed regulatory environment and banks could again boost their bottom line.

The following three stocks have great risk-to-reward setups. With a close stop-loss option and higher price targets set, these bank stocks offer compelling long opportunities.

Let’s take a look at three clear-cut bank stocks to buy.

Next Page