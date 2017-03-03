A Tale of 3 BDCs: 1 to Buy, 2 to Sell (PSEC, MCC, AINV)

The Federal Reserve just dropped the first of three potential interest-rate bombs on Wall Street — a quarter-rate hike that was supposed to send rate-sensitive assets scurrying. Instead, blue-chip dividend stocks, MLPs, REITs — almost everything headed higher, including the trio of heavy-yielding business development companies (BDCs) I want to show you today.

Investors often look at interest rates and dividend-yielding stocks as a water-and-oil relationship. You know the drill. If interest rates go up, and Treasuries and other bonds begin to yield more in response, they’ll look more attractive versus similar (and even slightly higher-yielding) dividend stocks.

After all, as secure as even the bluest, chippiest blue-chip stocks might seem, they pale in comparison to the full faith and credit of the United States government. And even when it comes to corporate bonds, you have a lot more security in knowing you’ll be repaid as a bondholder than as a stockholder.

But BDCs?

BDCs really don’t need to worry about that – for a few reasons.

No comparison: This fluctuates with prices, but BDCs’ average yields can sit anywhere between 8% and 10%. Again, that’s an average . Meanwhile, the Fed funds rate after the hike sits in a range of 0.75% to 1%. The day the Federal Reserve announced the interest-rate increase, 30-year Treasuries – the longest commonly held Treasury bond – yielded just 3.1%. There’s simply no competition from a yield standpoint.

What the Fed funds rate affects: While the Fed funds rate does impact bonds, the ripples typically are only felt in shorter-term Treasuries. The Wall Street Journal's Michael Pollack points out that "long-term U.S. government bond levels are influenced more by developments such as shifting expectations about inflation and strong global demand for yield."

Rising rates can actually HELP BDCs: While hikes in interest rates can pinch earnings in the short-term, a 2013 Fitch Ratings report asserted that "Increased exposure to floating-rate investments and generally heavy use of fixed rate funding has positioned U.S. business development companies (BDCs) well to adjust to the rising rate environment longer term." Indeed, since the Fed first started bringing interest rates off the floor in mid-December 2015, the VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA: BIZD)

The three high-yielding business development companies I want to share with you today follow the same rate gameplan. All of them — and most of the rest of the BDC space — actually gained after the latest round of Fed rate hikes, and all of them yield enough to ward away any bond threats.

But a warning: While two of them look like excellent high-yield opportunities right now, one of them is a yield trap in disguise.

Let’s walk through these big-dividend picks:

