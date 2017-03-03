The 3 Best Vanguard ETFs for Retirement

When it comes to retirement, mutual fund powerhouse Vanguard basically wrote the book. The indexing giant has become a staple of retirement plans, both big and small. And lately, investors seem to prefer Vanguard exchange-traded funds to its traditional mutual funds. And there are good reasons why.

For starters, Vanguard ETFs feature the same indexing-hugging nature that that has allowed the investment manager to gather billions of dollars’ worth of investor assets.

There’s plenty of academic research that suggests that indexing outperforms active management by a wide margin over the long run. By using ETFs, investors can easily gain access to that power.

Even better is that Vanguard ETFs often have lower expense ratios than their mutual fund twins. This allows investors to keep more of their returns rather than pay them as fees. Low costs do matter when it comes to outperformance. Adding this to the intraday tradeability of ETFs and you have a recipe for long-term retirement gold.

With that in mind, here are three Vanguard ETFs that reperfect for retirement portfolios.

Next Page