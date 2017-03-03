3 Big-Risk Naked Puts With Even Bigger Reward

I usually use options, especially when it comes to naked puts, as a way to juice some additional income from a portfolio every month. It’s one of the primary strategies for my forthcoming stock advisory newsletter, The Liberty Portfolio.

Here’s the thing, though: Naked put strategies are part of a long-term diversified portfolio. More than a way to create income, naked put options also make it possible to buy securities you’ve considered a position in, or positions you may add to.

Remember, with these options, you sell the right for another investor to “put,” or sell, a security to you at a specific price on or before a specific date. If the stock is above that strike price on the contract’s expiration date, the security does not get sold to you and you keep the money you were paid for selling the contract.

Lately, a few investors with more appetite for risk asked if I could do a story on naked puts, but for momentum stocks. These have large premiums, so they can generate a lot of income.

Just remember, if you get a momentum stock put to you, and the momentum falters, you could take a big loss

Next Page