3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: BP plc (ADR) (BP), FireEye Inc (FEYE) and Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)

BP plc (ADR) (NYSE: BP ), FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE ) and Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU ) have all been waging moves against the bulls as their stock prices have been ensnared in bearish trends.

Today’s three big stock charts look at the potential for these stocks to take traders on another ride lower as they appear ready to break through levels likely to trigger another round of welling from the chart watchers.

BP plc (ADR) (BP)

Falling crude prices have obviously affected the oil and gas sector companies like BP. Shares of BO are trading above 9% lower for the year, slightly lower than the energy sector. A look at the chart ahead of the open shows that both the sector and BP shares have broken through critical support.

In February, BP shares blasted through their 200-day moving average as the stock was in a freefall after its latest earnings results. At the same time, the day-to-day price declines transitioned the stock’s 50-day into a bearish pattern as well, increasing the odds that the stock would be down four to six weeks later.

Last week’s surge looked as through it would see the shares attempt a move above their 200-day, but continued resistance at $34.50 kept BP prices from a potential breakout.

BP shares are now testing $33, which will be a make-or-break level for the bulls. A break below this price will move the stock below the November lows and target a move to $30, another 10% lower.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)

Retail stocks continue to suffer, despite the fact that the consumer spending outlook continues to improve. After a positive earnings report for last quarter, Lululemon shares have consolidated while moving slightly lower.

Shares of LULU are now testing potential support at their 100-day moving average. In addition, Lululemon stock’s 50- and 200-day moving averages are hovering just overhead at $66.83, indicating that LULU stock is about to get itself into a squeeze play.

A break below $63.65 (100-day) will indicated that the traders are ready to sell Lululemon shares down to $60, its pre-earnings price. A break above $67.50 puts a target of $70 on the price of LULU stock for the intermediate-term outlook.

