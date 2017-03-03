3 Blue-Chip Technology Stocks That Will Break Through the Ceiling

U.S. equities are trading mixed on Friday on light volume, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average stalling in the doldrums between its 20-day and 50-day moving averages.

The Federal Reserve remains in focus, with the PCE inflation rate topping 2% for the first time in almost five years, increasing the odds of an aggressive pace of rate hikes through the end of the year.

And the political headwinds remained focused on the gridlock in Washington threatening to stall any tax reform efforts.

But after a relatively subdued March, by many measures, stocks have worked off some of the speculative excess seen at the end of February. As a result, a number of stocks in key leading sector groups like industries, financials and technology are pushing higher.

Here are three big technology stocks on the move:

