3 Chinese Solar Stocks That Will Heat Up Big-Time

Chinese solar stocks are trading at going-out-of-business valuations, even though the sector has a host of extremely powerful, long-term catalysts. Specifically, China, India and much of the rest of the developing world are set to expand their use of solar energy at breakneck speeds over the next five years. Indeed, solar is poised to become cheaper than any other major method of electricity generation.

Source: Shutterstock

China has said it will spend $360 billion through 2020 on renewable energy amid continued debilitating pollution in the country’s cities, The New York Times reported in January. A major reason for Chinese solar stocks’ bargain basement valuations is that skeptics believe that a subsidy cut Beijing plans to enact for projects completed after June will make Chinese solar companies unprofitable.

But China, which wants to increase the country’s solar energy capacity by 15 to 20 gigawatts a year over the next four years, is clearly committed to continued rapid development of the nation’s solar energy capacity. And with China committed to tripling its total solar capacity over the next four years and solar energy production costs continuing to fall rapidly, Chinese solar companies should remain profitable going forward, enabling the country’s solar stocks to rise from their current low levels.

Although all solar stocks should be boosted by these trends, the low production costs of Chinese solar companies and their high exposure to rapidly growing developing markets leave these three best positioned to benefit from the growth of solar.

Next Page