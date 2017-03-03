3 Construction Stocks That Aren’t Making You Great Again

Is the “Make America Great Again” train finally grinding to a halt? It seems that the Midas touch that propelled then-candidate Donald Trump to the presidency is waning. Naturally, popularity for politicians have an ebb and flow, and the current administration is no different. Still, for hard-hit construction stocks, the President’s promises of returning American infrastructure to greatness is looking like a long shot.

The first point of concern for construction stocks is Trump’s approval rating. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 36% of Americans approve what the President is doing. That’s a new low for the former real estate mogul, who had earlier registered a bottom level of 37%.

Although it’s not the absolute lowest — a number of presidents have fallen into the twenties — it’s not what you want to see so early into the administration.

The blistering attacks against Washington corruption and unfiltered criticism of our international partners solidified Trump’s popularity among conservatives. This burned plenty of bridges, and to make things worse, President Trump is in no mood to make nice. Bipartisanship seems to become an antiquated relic, which is problematic for construction stocks. Rebuilding our infrastructure will require cooperation, but that might never come.

The latest health care reform fiasco is all it takes to imagine what the next four years will be like. Despite pushing for his promise to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act, several Republicans were not moved. Without the support of conservatives, the proposed health care reform plan was dead in the water. Worse yet, no Democrat voted in favor of the proposal.

This deep-seated animosity for President Trump is a major blow to construction stocks. The industry overall has been making steady gains since the Great Recession. But without the impetus to move forward, construction stocks might lose some of these hard-fought gains. After all, if Trump is going to meet opposition on key issues like health care, it’s nothing for the Democrats to oppose him on banal issues like infrastructure.

Like it or not, the “Trump rally” has lost steam for manufacturers. As a result, these three construction stocks are definitely not making you great again.

